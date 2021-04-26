COVID-19: After Dehradun, Uttarakhand imposes week-long curfew in parts of Pauri district

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government decided to impose curfew in Pauri district from Monday (April 26) in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will come into effect from Monday 7 pm and will last till 5 am on May 3. It will be implemented in Kotdwar and Swargashram areas of the Pauri Garhwal district, Pauri District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogande told ANI.

On Sunday, a curfew was announced in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas. The curfew will also come into force in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district between April 27 and May 3.

The state government has implemented a slew of measures in order to battle the COVID-19 surge. All government offices have been closed from April 23 till April 28, while only 50 people are permitted to attend weddings or gatherings.

Uttarakhand registered 4,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths and 1,748 recoveries on Sunday. The state accounts for 35,864 active cases, while the death toll reached 2,164, as per the state health ministry data.

(With agency inputs)

