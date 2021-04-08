COVID-19 cases: Delhi High Court, district courts to hold virtual hearings till April 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday (April 8) decided that from April 9 to April 23 it will take up matters "through virtual mode only" in view of the "alarming" rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The order to this effect was taken by the Full Court of the High Court.

An office order issued by Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, Manoj Jain, told PTI that even all the courts of the Joint Registrars (judicial) shall also hold proceedings via virtual mode during this period.

The order said that no adverse order would be passed by the courts of Joint Registrars (judicial) in case of non-appearance of parties and/or their counsel and the matter which are fixed for recording of evidence before the said courts shall be adjourned. Similar directions were also issued by the Full Court in respect of the functioning of the subordinate courts.

"Wherever required, during the trial, UTPs may be produced through video-conferencing. No adverse orders shall be passed by the District Courts in Delhi in case of non-appearance of parties and/or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence, shall be adjourned," the office order of the High Court reportedly said.

The office order reportedly said that the District Courts have been directed to hold proceedings via virtual mode only from April 9 to April 24 and the video conferencing links be made available on the website/causelist.

It has been further directed that the Principal District and Sessions Judges in consultation with the DG (Prisons) shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of Undertrial prisoners (UTPs).

The Delhi high court had commenced complete physical functioning from March 15 onwards.

HC refuses plea on steps for controlling COVID-19 second wave

The Delhi High Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking to direct the AAP government to take immediate measures for controlling and minimising the impact of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the government has been doing everything to control the impact of the virus and it was not inclined to entertain the plea.

"Everything is being done by the government, maintaining masking guidelines, social distancing, people are getting vaccinations... The prayers stated herein are all general prayers, what else do you want the government to do," the bench said.

Notably, Delhi recorded 5,506 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day rise this year, while 20 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the city Health Department.

In his application, Malhotra sought direction to the authorities to take immediate measures for controlling and minimising the impact of another wave of COVID-19 or its new variant.

(With Agency Inputs)