COVID-19 cases near 90-lakh mark in India, Delhi records highest deaths in a single day

New Delhi: India is witnessing another surge in COVID-19 infections after a brief period of less number of cases.

On Thursday, 45,576 new cases and 585 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country`s total COVID-19 tally has mounted to 89,58,484 including 83,83,602 recoveries and 4,43,303 active cases the death toll stands at 1,31,578.

Read: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine deliveries could start by this month, if 'all goes well'

This is the twelfth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Live TV

Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases in the country with 81,207 followed by Kerala with 69516.

Meanwhile, Delhi reports 42,458 new cases and recorded the highest single-day fatalities at 131, taking its overall death toll to 7,943 in the last 24 hours. The fatalities recorded are the highest in a day coming in parallel to the sharp spike in cases being reported after a months-long lull.

Even as efforts are on to contain the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic by the AAP government. Delhi also witnessed 7,486 new cases out of the 60,229 samples tested in the last 24 hours mounting the coronavirus tally to 5,03,084.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,85,08,389 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 18, of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months.

The active caseload comprises merely 5.01 per cent of all COVID-19 cases and the recovery rate improved to 93.52 per cent, it had said.