Liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh increase after state govt imposes 'corona cess'

New Delhi: The liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh have now increased from Tuesday (May 4, 2021) after the state government decided to impose a 'corona cess'.

According to IANS, the prices of liquor will be increased by Rs 10-40 per bottle.

"The cess of Rs 10 has been imposed on regular-premium category liquor, Rs 20 on the super premiere, Rs 30 on scotch and Rs 40 on liquor imported from abroad," the news agency reported.

This is to be noted that the prices of liquor were earlier increased in April.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led government extended the partial 'corona curfew' in the state till May 6 morning. The state has also imposed a night curfew that is in place in all 75 districts daily.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states which has been several affected by the second wave of coronavirus in India. It recorded 288 fatalities and 29,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has so far witnessed 13,42,413 infections and 13,447 coronavirus-related deaths.

(With agency inputs)

