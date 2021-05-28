COVID-19 curbs to continue in Maharashtra, graded easing later: CM Uddhav Thackeray issues directives

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (May 27, 2021) said that the state government will extend the COVID-induced lockdown-like curbs in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement which said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stated necessary directives in this regard to the state administration during a cabinet meeting.

The authorities also added that the lockdown-like curbs in the state will be lifted in a phased manner later on.

The statement from the CMO also added that the Maharashtra Chief Minister believes that precautions are needed at the moment even though the positivity rate in the state is declining.

"In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is the threat of black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients).

"Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions," Thackeray said.

The COVID-19 lockdown-like curbs will not be lifted altogether after June 1, he said.

"The curbs will be extended and relaxed after sometime in a phased manner," the CM said.

The issue was discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting, the statement said.

Maharashtra is under lockdown-like curbs since mid-April. The authorities imposed stricter curbs in the state after it began reporting a tidal wave of COVID-19 infections every day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (May 27, 2021), taking the state's infection tally to 56,72,180, while 425 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 92,225.

(With PTI inputs)

