India reports 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI: After a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases, India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

“As many as 2,11,298 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,73,69,093,” the Union Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

India reports 2,11,298 new #COVID19 cases, 2,83,135 discharges & 3,847 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,73,69,093

Total discharges: 2,46,33,951

Death toll: 3,15,235

Active cases: 24,19,907

This marks a slight increase in the newly reported infections as the number stood at 2.08 lakh in the previous 24 hours period.

The new fatalities in the same duration, however, have gone down as 3,847 more people succumbed to the disease. The number stood at 4,157 on Wednesday.

The cumulative death toll in the country now stands at 3,15,235.

India has so far tested 33,69,69,352 samples for Covid-19 until 26 May, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 21,57,857 samples were tested on Wednesday, a slight decline as compared to the day before when the number stood at 22,17,320.

