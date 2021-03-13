COVID-19: DGCA issues guidelines on face masks, social distancing during air travel, 'passengers will be de-boarded'

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues a notice on Saturday (March 13) informing that passengers will be de-boarded if they don't wear masks properly inside aircraft. These rules will apply if they don't follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

The notice points out that passengers were being complacent about the COVID-19 norms and were not following guidelines even after being requested to do the same.

In the case a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as 'unruly passenger' and will be de-boarded from the plane before departure.

In its guidelines, the DCGA also said that passengers will not be allowed to move their masks below the nose except under exceptional situations and added that security personnel deployed at the airports will ensure that travellers are following COVID-19 norms.

The notice issued by the DGCA lists in detail the guidelines to be followed.

Amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, flights have continued to function with the due protocol being strictly observed. Apart from the regular guidelines that request passengers to wear masks, face shields and maintain social distancing at all times, passengers are also are requested to avoid flying if they are experiencing any sort of illness.