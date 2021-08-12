COVID-19 fear: Schools won't reopen in Maharashtra from August 17

New Delhi: Amid threat of a possible third COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government has deferred the reopening of schools that were earlier scheduled to resume from August 17, IANS reported. The decision was taken at a meeting of the COVID-19 task force held late on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

It was attended by Task Force members, education and health department officials as well as a few district collectors. The members decided not to restart all schools from August 17. However, the schools in rural areas, where there is no threat from coronavirus will continue to function. The schools have been closed in the state since March last year during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Expressing concern, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik claimed in states like Punjab where schools were allowed to reopen, the COVID-19 cases saw a sharp increase among juvenile patients. Furthermore, the officials said as there is no vaccination available for the children yet, a decision on reopening the schools should not be taken immediately, the news agency reported.

The Task Force and Education Department officials are scheduled to meet and discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who would take a final call on the issue.

On August 10, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification allowing schools to reopen in both rural and urban areas from August 17. As per the order, schools for classes 5 to 8 will reopen in rural areas, while in urban areas, classes 8 to 12 will restart.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,560 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities, a health department official said. The caseload in the state stands at 63,69,002, while the death toll reached 1,34,364, the official added.

(With agency inputs)

