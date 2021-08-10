हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 unlock: Maharashtra to reopen schools from August 17

According to the fresh orders, schools for classes 5 to 8 will reopen in rural areas, while in urban areas, classes 8 to 12 will resume.

COVID-19 unlock: Maharashtra to reopen schools from August 17
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday (August 10) issued a notification allowing schools to reopen in both rural and urban areas from August 17.

According to the fresh orders, schools for classes 5 to 8 will reopen in rural areas, while in urban areas, classes 8 to 12 will resume.

The government has left it up to the district and local authorities to take a final call after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in their respective areas.

Collectors of districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Ahmadnagar, Beed, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad and Plaghar have been authorised to take the call regarding reopening schools.

The local administrations have been asked to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed while resuming schools.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that there could be another lockdown in case there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court today quashed a state government order for conducting the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Class 11.

The court asked the government to complete the admission process within six weeks.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusMaharashtra Unlockschools reopen
Next
Story

CBI arrests 9 people for swindling over Rs 100 cr term deposits of Chennai Port Trust in Indian Bank

Must Watch

PT44M23S

Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth of slogans at Jantar Mantar?