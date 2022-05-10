New Delhi: Delhi on Monday (May 9) reported 799 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government. With this, there are 5,369 active coronavirus cases in the national capital at present and the positivity rate 4.94 per cent.

Covid-19 deaths in Delhi

With the three deaths reported on Monday (May 9)the Covid-19 death toll in Delhi stands at 26,182. As many as 1,366 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,63,502.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 51,761 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 shots in the said period taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,37,36,679.

Delhi logged 1,422 Covid cases and nil death due to the disease on Sunday (May 8), while the positivity stood at 5.34 per cent. The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday (May 7).

It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

There are 5,369 active cases in the capital. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,935, according to the latest health bulletin.

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.

Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi

The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.

(With agency inputs)

