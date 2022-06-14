NewsIndia
DELHI

Covid-19 fourth-wave scare: Delhi single-day infections breach 1,000 mark

Delhi Covid-19 cases: The national capital had last logged in more than 1,000 cases on May 10.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
  • Delhi's Covid-19 infections for June 14 breached the one thousand mark
  • A positivity rate of 6.50 per cent was recorded with 2 fatalities

Trending Photos

Covid-19 fourth-wave scare: Delhi single-day infections breach 1,000 mark

New Delhi: Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent and two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here. The national capital logged 1,118 cases. It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases (1,118), with a positivity rate of 4.38 per cent and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

Also Read: COVID-19 fourth wave approaching India? West Bengal reports 30% jump in infections in 24 hours

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent. It had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death. 

Live TV

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'