हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

COVID-19 fourth wave approaching India? West Bengal reports 30% jump in infections in 24 hours

West Bengal COVID-19 fourth wave scare: Around 75% of the new cases in the past 24 hours were from Kolkata as per Health Department data cited by PTI.

COVID-19 fourth wave approaching India? West Bengal reports 30% jump in infections in 24 hours
Pic Credit: File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 139 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a jump of 30 per cent in new infections in the last 24 hours, as per Health Department data. The state had reported 107 cases on Friday. So far, the state has reported 20,20,173 cases.

Around 75 per cent of the new cases were detected in Kolkata, officials said. Doctors blamed the lackadaisical attitude of the people about wearing masks as the reason behind the sudden spike.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records 8,582 new infections, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

The toll remained at 21,205 with no new deaths reported. The positivity rate also rose to 1.82 per cent. So far, 19,98,306 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, including 52 since Friday. There are 662 active cases in the state at present.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalcovidCOVID-19CoronavirusWest Bengal Covid Cases
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records 8,582 new infections, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Russia Ukraine war 109th day: Zelensky demanded arms