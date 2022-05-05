हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,275 new cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 210 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,275 new cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: With 3,275 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,91,393, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday (May 5, 2022). The active caseload increased to 19,719. 

India also recorded 55 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 3,010 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 210 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent. 

ALSO READ | India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.77 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.78 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.63 crore on Saturday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,23,430 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

