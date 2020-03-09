COVID-19: Health Ministry confirms 4 more cases; total number rises to 47 in India

New Delhi: One person in Punjab and Karnataka each, while two people from Pune (Maharashtra) have been tested positive for the Coronavirus on March 9, 2020, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A Bengaluru based software engineer, who returned home from the US recently, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in Karnataka, said the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Whereas in Punjab, the first case for coronavirus was tested positive in a person who returned from Italy last week along with his family, the state government said. A total of 5,964 people with travel history to affected countries have been screened by the Punjab state Health Department till March 9, 2020 night.

While in Pune, the two people tested positive have returned from Dubai.

"Both have been kept at Naidu Hospital in an isolation ward for treatment and presently both are stable. A close watch is being kept on all those who they came in contact with them. However, citizens should not get panicked about it," a statement from the District Information office read.

Earlier on March 9, the cases of coronavirus plunged in India after four fresh cases were reported in Kerala, Jammu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu which made it the first case of the territory. In the second case, a 3-year-old child was detected coronavirus positive in Kerala. The child had the travel history of Italy and presently he has been kept in isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. This is the first child case reported in India till date and his samples are sent for examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha.

The other cities in India where positive cases of coronavirus have been reported include - Jaipur, Agra and Telangana, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government issued a bulletin that read, 1,49,883 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance.

The government has been taking various steps, including universal screening of passengers, amid the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

More than 3,800 people have died worldwide from COVID-19 and there are more than 1,10,000 infections till Monday night, according to the World Health Organization.