COVID-19: Madras HC says no to protests and mass gatherings until pandemic under control

The court also adjourned the hearing of the pleas to prevent a larger crowd of lawyers from gathering in the court hall, given the precautionary measures that are in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

Chennai: Hearing a batch of petitions that sought to stall protests and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations, a division bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras High Court passed an interim order stating that mass gatherings, protests, anti-CAA agitations can’t be permitted across Tamil Nadu until the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Besides the pending pleas, an advocate had filed a petition seeking action against a non-political Islamic organization Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath for staging an anti-CAA 

‘Jail-bharo’ protest in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu took place on Wednesday. The protest involving over a thousand people was held despite the Tamil Nadu government having ordered the shutdown of malls, gyms, educational institutions, and also recommended against mass gatherings. 

