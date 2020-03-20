COVID-19: Madras HC says no to protests and mass gatherings until pandemic under control

Chennai: Hearing a batch of petitions that sought to stall protests and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations, a division bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras High Court passed an interim order stating that mass gatherings, protests, anti-CAA agitations can’t be permitted across Tamil Nadu until the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

The court also adjourned the hearing of the pleas to prevent a larger crowd of lawyers from gathering in the court hall, given the precautionary measures that are in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides the pending pleas, an advocate had filed a petition seeking action against a non-political Islamic organization Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath for staging an anti-CAA

‘Jail-bharo’ protest in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu took place on Wednesday. The protest involving over a thousand people was held despite the Tamil Nadu government having ordered the shutdown of malls, gyms, educational institutions, and also recommended against mass gatherings.