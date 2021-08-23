COVID-19 unlock: No RT-PCR test needed to enter Chhattisgarh for fully vaccinated air travellers

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday (August 23) issued amendments in the COVID-19 entry restrictions allowing fully-vaccinated air travellers from other states to enter without negative RT-PCR test reports.

“RT-PCR test is not mandatory for those carrying certificates of being fully vaccinated with two doses,” the government said.

For others it will be mandatory to show negative RT-PCR report within 96 hours, the government added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,04,144 on Sunday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the toll to 13,553, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,89,728 after eight patients got discharged from various hospitals, while 52 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 863, the official said.

