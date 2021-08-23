हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 unlock: No RT-PCR test needed to enter Chhattisgarh for fully vaccinated air travellers

For those not fully vaccinated, it will be mandatory to show negative RT-PCR report made within 96 hours.

COVID-19 unlock: No RT-PCR test needed to enter Chhattisgarh for fully vaccinated air travellers
Representational Image

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday (August 23) issued amendments in the COVID-19 entry restrictions allowing fully-vaccinated air travellers from other states to enter without negative RT-PCR test reports.

“RT-PCR test is not mandatory for those carrying certificates of being fully vaccinated with two doses,” the government said.

For others it will be mandatory to show negative RT-PCR report within 96 hours, the government added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,04,144 on Sunday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality took the toll to 13,553, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,89,728 after eight patients got discharged from various hospitals, while 52 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 863, the official said.

Also Read: COVID-19 unlock: TN announces relaxations, here's what's allowed and what's not

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusChhattisgarhCOVID-19 Unlock
Next
Story

Viral Video: 9-year-old Bengaluru girl mesmerise netizens with her voice, Alicia Keys shares her video

Must Watch

PT6M7S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 23, 2021