Coronavirus

COVID-19 unlock: TN announces relaxations, here's what's allowed and what's not

TN extended the coronavirus lockdown till September 6 for two more weeks and also announced certain relaxations. Here's what's allowed and what's not.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state on Saturday till September 6 for two more weeks and also announced certain relaxations. The state will reopen schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity, strictly adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) with a rotational system.

While, decision on resuming in-person classes for 1-8th to be taken after September 15, all colleges to re-open from September 1, all teaching and non teaching staff required to have been vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 unlock: Here's what's allowed and what's not

* Cinema theaters will be allowed to function with 50 occupancy from Monday, provided that all its employees are fully vaccinated.

* Public access to beach shores shall be permitted while officials are instructed to make sure that vendors in the area are vaccinated.

* Shops will be permitted to remain open until 10pm and IT companies will be allowed to function with 100 per cent workforce.

* All beaches to be opened for public 

* Zoos, boat houses to be open for public 

* Govt Buses to Andhra and Karnataka to resume services 

* Creches can resume functions

* Swimming pools and sports training arenas can be open for 50pc occupaancy

* Bars in hotels and clubs (FL2, FL3 category) can function

On August 6, the state government extended the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in the state till August 23 with some new restrictions.

