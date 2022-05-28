New Delhi: After Manipur, another northeastern state has become coronavirus-free. Sikkim is the second state in the country to become Covid-free after the last two patients recovered from the infection, the Health Department said on Friday (May 27). Out of the 84 samples tested, no new Covid-19 case was reported in the last 24 hours, the department added, as per PTI.

Sikkim has become coronavirus-free after two years since the first infection was reported in May 2020. On May 23, 2020, the state reported its first case after a 25-year-old student who returned from Delhi had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Covid-19 caseload in Sikkim is at 39,165, and 37,966 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, while 747 migrated out of the state. The coronavirus death toll stands at 452 in the northeastern state.

On May 21, Manipur had become a coronavirus-free state after three active cases recovered from the disease. The active case count had hit zero for the first time in the last 26 months in the state.

India Covid-19 update

India reported 2,685 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 16,308, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. The daily positivity rate is at 0.60 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.54 per cent. With 2,158 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 recovery count climbed to 4,26,09,335.

Meanwhile, India has administered 193.13 crore vaccine doses under the nationwide inoculation drive so far.

(With agency inputs)