COVID-19 update: India records 30,256 new cases, 295 deaths; Kerala accounts for more than 50% of deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 30,256 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,34,78,419 and death toll to 4,45,133, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (September 20, 2021). Out of the 30,256 cases recorded in the country, Kerala added recorded 19,653 COVID cases and over 152 deaths.

Kerala reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the caseload to 45,08,493 and total fatalities to 23,591 in the state. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631, an official press release said.

Of 30,256 new COVID19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 19,653 infections and 152 deaths — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

The country also recorded 43,938 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,27,15,105 and the active caseload now stands at 3,18,181. A decrease of 13,977 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 97.72 percent. ICMR also revealed that a total of 11,77,607 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the same period of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

Live TV