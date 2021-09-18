हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 7 and 10th, 12th from November 1, details here

After a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that schools will be reopened from November 1. 

Kerala to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 7 and 10th, 12th from November 1, details here
File photo

New Delhi: Kerala government on Saturday (September 18, 2021) has decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the COIVD-19 situation in the state.

School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1 and other classes will begin on November 15, the state government said. 

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,352 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 143 deaths, taking the total caseload in the state to 44,88,840 and the death toll to 23,439. The state had reported 23,260 cases on Friday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured, taking the total number to 42,83,963. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Congress' 'Game of Thrones': AAP, BJP react on Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab CM

Must Watch

PT15M52S

Babul Supriyo joins TMC - watch Badhir News