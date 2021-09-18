Kerala to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 7 and 10th, 12th from November 1, details here

New Delhi: Kerala government on Saturday (September 18, 2021) has decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the COIVD-19 situation in the state.

School-based classes for standards 1 to 7 (primary section) and 10 and 12 will begin on November 1 and other classes will begin on November 15, the state government said.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,352 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 143 deaths, taking the total caseload in the state to 44,88,840 and the death toll to 23,439. The state had reported 23,260 cases on Friday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured, taking the total number to 42,83,963.