COVID-19 vaccines reduced mortality by 81%, says study and other top stories

These are the top news stories for July 13, 2021:

1. COVID-19 vaccines reduced mortality by 81%, ICU stay by 66%, says study based on insurance claims

The study concluded that there was a marked reduction in the total hospitalization expenses by approximately 24 per cent. It also showed that the average length of stay of patients was reduced a mean of 2.1 days i.e. from 7 days to 4.9 days. Full story.

2. WBBSE Bengal Board class 12 exam results to be declared on July 22 on these websites

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board class 12 result 2021 will be published on July 22. The result will be announced at 3:00 pm during a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan of Council. Full story.

3. Netizens go berserk as MasterChef Australia 13 runner-up Kishwar Chowdhury prepares panta bhaat‘ with ‘aloo bhorta‘ for finale!

While the world was waiting to hear the name of MasterChef Australia 13 winner, a dish quite common in West Bengal and Bangladeshi cuisine featured in a grand finale episode and caught everyone’s fancy. Full story.

4. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s look from Goodbye leaked online!

According to latest reports, a picture of Big B from the sets of the film has leaked and is going viral on social media. South beauty Rashmika Mandanna can also be seen in the picture. Full story.

5. Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi interacts with India’s Games-bound athletes

The virtual video conferencing session was started by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur wherein he introduced PM Narendra Modi and he thanked him for taking out the time to boost the morale of the athletes. Full story.

6. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly CONFIRMS biopic on his life story, Ranbir Kapoor to essay lead role?

On the 19th anniversary of one of Ganguly’s biggest triumph as skipper – the 2002 Natwest Trophy – it has been revealed that a Sourav Ganguly biopic is being produced under the banner of a big production house and is set to be a big-budget Bollywood film of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore. Full story.

7. Bank Fixed Deposits: THESE banks offer up to 7% return, here’s how it is better than HDFC, Kotak and more

Picture this, the data revealed that small finance banks like AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were providing interest rates up to 7%. Besides that the DCB bank offered up to 6.75% interest rate, followed by RBL Bank (6.25%) and Bandhan Bank (6%). Full story.

8. Planning to buy a budget mobile phone? Check out the list of smartphones under Rs 20,000

Are you planning to buy a budget smartphone? There are a lot of smartphones available in the market that have great features and can be bought if you have a limited budget also. Full story.

Live TV