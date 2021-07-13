हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WBBSE Bengal Board class 12 exam results to be declared on July 22 on these websites
Representational Image

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board class 12 result 2021 will be published on July 22. The result will be announced at 3:00 pm during a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan of Council.

Students who appeared in the examinations this year, can check their results on these websites: 

www.wbresults.nic.in
www.exametc.com
www.results.shiksha
www.westbengal.shiksha
www.indiaresults.com
www.technoindiagroup.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.abpeducation.com

Tags:
West Bengal Boardboard exams 2021Bengal board resulthigher secondary examination
