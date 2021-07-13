WBBSE Bengal Board class 12 exam results to be declared on July 22 on these websites

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board class 12 result 2021 will be published on July 22. The result will be announced at 3:00 pm during a press conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan of Council.

Students who appeared in the examinations this year, can check their results on these websites:

www.wbresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.results.shiksha

www.westbengal.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

www.technoindiagroup.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.abpeducation.com

