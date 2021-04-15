COVID: Delhi imposes weekend curfew, here’s what will be closed and what will be exempted

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Thursday (April 15) imposed weekend curfew in the national capital to curb the rising COVID-19 infections in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the residents of the national capital and urged them not to panic. He further assured them that there is no dearth of hospitals in Delhi and that measures are being taken to ensure adequate supply of drugs.

Kejriwal also clarified that the aim behind this weekend curfew is to break the transmission chain.

"These restrictions are for your sake, for you and you families. It will be inconvenient but these restrictions are necessary to break the chain of transmission," Arvind Kejriwal said in a video address.

"Don't panic. All essential services will be available through the weekend," Delhi CM added.

Here’s what will remain closed in Delhi on weekend curfew:

Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be closed.

Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only.

People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries will be permitted.

Here’s what will remain open in Delhi on weekend curfew:

Only essential services to operate in the city.

Curfew passes will be provided for marriages and other permitted activities or gatherings.

One weekly market will be allowed per day per zone.

Earlier, on Wednesday, with 17,282 fresh infections, the capital witnessed the worst day of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, which recorded the highest ever daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, the national capital reported over 104 deaths, whereas the country reported 1,033 deaths due to COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, which was the highest since October 2020.

In Delhi, the number of cremations at its biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat have gone up by at least 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the state government had named 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as “COVID-19 care” hospitals.

On Wednesday, the authorities have also disclosed the list of hotels that are to be linked to these hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals.

