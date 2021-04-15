Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair COVID review meet after city records 17,282 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting with 11 Lieutenant Governors on Thursday (April 15) to discuss the way forward as the COVID-19 infections are on rise in the city.

The meeting, which is scheduled to be held at noon, will be attended by the Delhi Health Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials.

The national capital on Wednesday (April 14) recorded over 17,282 fresh infections, which is the highest ever COVID-19 infections in the city. The city on Wednesday broke its own previous daily spikes, while also pushing the cumulative tally to 767,438 cases.

Earlier, the state government had named 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as “COVID-19 care” hospitals.

On Wednesday, the authorities have also disclosed the list of hotels that are to be linked to these hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals.

With 17,282 fresh infections, the capital witnessed the worst day of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, which recorded the highest ever daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, the national capital reported over 104 deaths, whereas the country reported 1,033 deaths due to COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, which was the highest since October 2020.

In Delhi, the number of cremations at its biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat have gone up by at least 30 percent.

