Crackdown on anti-India lobby, terror organisations in Kashmir: SIA attaches JeI properties including Syed Ali Shah Geelani's house

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today launched a crackdown on anti-India organisations and separatist leaders. The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) today attached dozens of properties worth over Rs 100 crore including those linked to Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) and a house registered in the name of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Geelani died in September last year. The SIA said that properties at a dozen of locations worth Rs 122.89 crores have been seized / barred with restrictions on usage and entry in districts like Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Srinagar.

"To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, properties belonging/held by banned JeI J&K have been notified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," it said.

During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about a dozen business establishments in Kulgam including the shopping complex at Magam are currently running from these JeI properties on a rent basis. After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI, are not penalized and their livelihoods not impaired.

The SIA said the properties notified include a residential house registered in Geelani's name. The SIA said the two-storey residential house over 17 marlas and 199 square feet at Barzulla South is in the name of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmad Asmi.

"...in joint ownership of Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Firdous Ahmed Asmi S/O Ghulam Nabi Asmi R/O Idd Gah, Srinagar, ground floor of which comprising of 4 rooms with kitchen and 2 bedrooms for residential purposes as per rent deed has been occupied by one Shahzada Aurangzeb S/O Hakeem Ghulam Nabi R/O Moolu Chitragam, Shopian since November 2018. The said Shahzada Aurangzeb is himself a permanent Rukn of JeI and has also served as Amir-e-Zila District Shopian. He is presently working as Academic Officer at Jamait-u-Banaat ( a women college affiliated with JKBOSE and University of Kashmir) Lal Bazar, Srinagar since 2020. Earlier he has also served as Principal at Siraj-ul-Uloom Shopian," said the statement.

SIA said that the action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in UT of J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law & a society without fear.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action.

The other properties notified among others include Al-Huda Health Care Centre, Shops and a school building over land measuring six kanals 18 marlas in Pulwama, and non-functional 'Darsgah' (religious school) over four marlas of land at Nowbal Kulgam.

The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and dismantling the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty.