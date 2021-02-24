हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Tiwary

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joins TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly election

Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool Congress at a rally in Hooghly in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is trying to unite people together. He also took to his official Twitter account to inform about his 'new journey'. 

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joins TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly election
ANI photo

Hooghly: Months ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).

Manoj Tiwary, who has played for the Indian side in 12 ODIs and three T20I matches, joined the TMC at a rally in Hooghly in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is trying to unite people together. 

"BJP is playing divisive policy and Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people together. When I play cricket, I play for the country, not on the basis of religion," Tiwary was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal skipper took to his official Twitter account to inform about his 'new journey'. He created a new account on Instagram and said, "A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram."

The bio of his Instagram profile read, "Politician | AITMC | Proud Indian | Joy Bangla!"

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joins TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly election

The cricketer has also played in the Indian Premier League for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and the Rising Pune Supergiants and has got a huge fan following. 

Tiwary's addition to the TMC comes at a time when several leaders including veteran MP Dinesh Trivedi and political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari have left the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the past few weeks. Former West Bengal Rajib Banerjee also quit the party along with four other disgruntled leaders.

This is to be noted that the elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly that comprises 294 seats are likely to be held in April or May. The current tenure is slated to end on May 30. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manoj TiwaryWest Bengal Assembly ElectionTrinamool Congress
Next
Story

Amid political crisis in Puducherry, Union Cabinet approves President's Rule in UT

Must Watch

PT14M54S

Motera Cricket Stadium is the biggest Cricket stadium in the world