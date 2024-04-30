CRPF Constable Recruitment, Apply Now! Check The Eligibility, Age Limit, And Application Process….

New Delhi: Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure a government job with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)! The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2024 has opened up vacancies for aspiring candidates. Applications are currently being accepted for the position of Constable, offering a total of 120 vacancies.

To be eligible for these roles, candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized institution. Additionally, ex-army personnel who have passed their tenth grade are also eligible to apply.

Candidates must ensure they meet the age criteria, with a minimum age of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years as of August 1, 2024. However, there are relaxations in the upper age limit for certain categories as per government regulations. SC and ST candidates are eligible for a 5-year relaxation, OBC and ex-servicemen for 3 years, and candidates from the first batch of ex-servicemen for 5 years.

For application, candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while SC, ST, women, and differently-abled candidates are exempt from any fee.

To apply, visit the official website at crpf.gov.in and follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the recruitment section.

2. Fill in all the required details.

3. Upload the necessary documents.

4. Make the prescribed application fee payment.

5. Once the application process is complete, download the form and obtain a printout.

Ensure you submit your application before the deadline on May 14, 2024, and seize this opportunity for a rewarding career with the CRPF.