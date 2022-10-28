CSAB 2022: Special Round registration special round ends TODAY at csab.nic.in- Here;s how to apply

CSAB 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board will conclude the CSAB 2022 special round registration today, October 28. Candidates who have not yet registered for the special round may do so on the official website, csab.nic.in, till today. JEE Main scores are used by the CSAB to grant admission to the participating institutes (IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs). According to registered candidates' JEE Main scores, preferences, and seat availability, the exam organisers will assign them seats. The selection and physical verification process will take place on October 29, 2022. The seat allocation for CSAB 2022, however, will be announced on October 30 following this process.

CSAB 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit CSAB 2022 official website -csab.nic.in.

Click on the “CSAB special” link and click on the “registration and choice filling” link.

Enter JEE Main application number, password, and security pin, and click on sign in.

Upload the required details and pay CSAB application fee in online mode.

Select the choice of institute or college/course and lock the choices.

Download the application form CSAB 2022 for future use.

Applicants' seats will be assigned based on their JEE Main performance. The application period for the freeze, slide and float process will run from October 30 to November 1. The qualified candidates must show up at the designated institution or institute to have their documentation validated. To confirm their admission, candidates must pay the admissions fee.