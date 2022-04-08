CUET 2022: Confusing syllabus, students face challenges as registration begins

(Reported by Harish Jha) New Delhi: For the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET 2022) for admission to undergraduate courses in the Central Universities in the academic session 2022-23.

NTA has started the registration process for the CUET 2022 (UG) and the last date to apply is till May 6, 2022. Students across the country have numerous questions regarding registration like how to apply for CUET 2022? How many courses can a student apply for? Here are the answers to all your queries:

CUET 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac

2. Click on the 'New Registration' link given on the home page

3. Fill out all the required information in the application form.

4. Upload all the required documents.

5. Pay the application fee Submit the application form.

While students are happy about the conduction of a single entrance exam for all Cental Universities they are also concerned about the paper pattern and syllabus for CUET (UG) 2022. Angel, a student preparing for CUET says, "Now along with the board, one has to prepare for CUET. The Syllabus for the exam is itself a challenge."

Several coaching institutes have also kick-started CUET 2022 preparation courses after students are finding the common entrance test Challenging. Coaching centers are currently charging 15 thousand to 25 thousand for CUET classes. Along with the board exams, now students are constantly reaching the coaching center for the preparation for CUET.

"Students are torn between board exam and CUET exam. All attention in school is focused on the board exams. So students have to resort to the coaching centres to prepare for the CUET 2022," said Lubna Rehman, Teacher, ISL Coaching Center.

The date of CUET- 22 has not been released officially yet but it is exam is expected to be conducted in the second week of July, 2022. Several central universities such as Delhi University, Pondicherry University, Allahabad University have already informed that only CUET test scores will be used for admission to undergraduate courses in academic session 2022-23.

