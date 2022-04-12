‘Curb terrorism’: Rajnath Singh’s message to new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

WASHINGTON: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to the United States, has conveyed his good wishes to Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and urged him to rein in terror activities emanating from the neighbouring country’s soil.

"I just want to convey to him to curb terrorism...my best wishes with him," Rajnath Singh said on new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. PM Modi said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that both countries can focus on their development challenges.

"Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 lawmakers voting in his favour after the MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted the election.

Rajnath urges US companies for co-development, co-production in India

In the US, Rajnath Singh has also appealed to the US companies and equipment manufacturers for co-development and co-production in India. Singh told news agency ANI that during the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, the US responded positively to India`s policy of "Atmanirbharta (self-reliance)"."As far as the US is concerned, they responded positively on `Atmanirbharta` (self-reliance)`... no negativity in talks."

"I have appealed to the American people, their companies, equipment manufacturers that they are welcome in India while calling upon them for co-development and co-production in India," he added.

Reacting to the US talking about providing affordable defence systems, Singh said, "Price affordability will benefit only when we require, or can`t produce...We will buy it from outside when it`s required..."

Speaking on India`s dependence on Russian spare parts and the problems India might face in the future because of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, he said that "India can aptly deal with all kinds of problems and challenges".

Meanwhile, the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Monday in Washington.

Pentagon said in a statement said defence and foreign ministers of the two countries forged new and deeper cooperation across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence, science and technology, trade, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties.

