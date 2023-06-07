Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Intensifies Into Severe Storm; Mumbai To Witness Light To Moderate Rainfall

New Delhi: Cyclone 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as "Biporjoy") has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin on Wednesday, informed that the cyclone is likely to move northwards in the next 24 hours, intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is then expected to continue moving north-northwestwards over the subsequent three days.

In a tweet, the IMD stated, "Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST of 7th June, near lat 12.7N and lon 66.2E, about 880km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during the next 12 hrs."

Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST of 07th June, near lat 12.7N and lon 66.2E, about 880km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 12 hrs. pic.twitter.com/6rsdoPWQPu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023

Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane To Witness Light To Moderate Rainfall

The cyclone's wind speed is expected to reach between 135-145 km/h, gusting to 160 km/h, on June 7th, and then increase to 145-155 km/h, gusting to 170 km/h, on June 10th, 2023. It is likely to remain classified as a very severe cyclonic storm until June 12th.

Warning of rough winds and sea conditions, the IMD bulletin advised fishermen not to venture into the Central Arabian Sea, North Arabian Sea, and adjoining areas of the South Arabian Sea until June 12th. Regarding rainfall, the Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of light to moderate rain from June 7th to 10th in several parts of Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane.

The cyclone is expected to draw moisture from the Southwest monsoon, potentially causing a delay of several days in its arrival over the southwestern parts of India.