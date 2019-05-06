close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM donates year's salary as country unites to provide relief

Naveen Patnaik said that his salary for the entire year would be given to the CM's Relief Fund.

Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM donates year&#039;s salary as country unites to provide relief
A bird’s eye view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in Puri (Image courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that he will donate his year's salary to help victims of Cyclone Fani that hit the state last week.

Patnaik said that his salary for the entire year would be given to the CM's Relief Fund.

Odisha bore the brunt of Cyclone Fani that hit the eastern coastline of the country last week. At least 34 people were killed and hundreds injured in the state after the cyclone made landfall on Friday. The extremely severe cyclonic storm unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 200 kmph, blowing away thatched roofs of houses, swamping towns and villages in Odisha. There has been massive damage to property and the cost is currently in the process of being estimated.

The state machinery reportedly worked overtime to ensure that the death toll is kept to a minimum. Lakhs of people were evacuated to safer locations even as teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority - along with Indian Navy and Coast Guard - continue to work round the clock to provide relief.

PM Narendra Modi too is learned to have kept a close watch on the situation, assuring Odisha government of assistance. On Monday, he said that while Rs 381 crore had been issued for relief work previously, an additional Rs 1000 crore will be given as well. He also praised CM Patnaik for his efforts in trying to limit damage to life and property. "Naveen babu did good planning. The Government of India will be with him in carrying forward the work," he said as he toured some of the cyclone-affected districts in the state.

Help has been pouring in for Odisha from across the country with millions of people helping with financial aid as well as with relief materials. A number of CMs and political parties too have announced monetary assistance for Odisha.

 

Tags:
Cyclone FaniNaveen PatnaikNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Karnataka students who missed NEET exam due to train delay to get another chance: Prakash Javadekar

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Media attacked in Bengal's Barrackpore, Zee News reporter injured