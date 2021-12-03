Cyclone Jawad: Depression to intensify into Cyclonic storm during next 12 hours, reach north AP-Odisha coast by Sat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (December 3, 2021) informed that the deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and will reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning.

"Depression intensified into Deep Depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 IST of 3rd Dec 2021. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours & reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by tomorrow morning," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent adverse effects of Cyclone Jawad. The state authorities plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informed Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Odisha government issues guidelines for safety

While informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm `JAWAD`, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Kumar Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

"With the time, the will be more clarity on situation. We have planned to deploy total a 266 teams which includes NDRF, State Fire Services and ODRAF. We have order to deploy 24 teams of NDRF, 158 teams of State Fire Services and 33 teams of ODRAF in 10 coastal districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, and we have reserved 10 teams of NDRF, 14 teams of Fire Services and 27 teams of ODRAF," Jena said.

Odisha prohibits fishing activity

Additionally, ARD Department issued an order in the regard to the cyclonic storm stating that "In view of the impending cyclonic storm `JAWAD` as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from 3rd December 2021 till 5th December, 2021.”

Live TV