CYCLONE MOCHA

Cyclone Mocha Won't Affect Tamil Nadu: Regional Met Office

Cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9.

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:26 PM IST|Source: IANS

Cyclone Mocha Won't Affect Tamil Nadu: Regional Met Office

The cyclonic system prevailing over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 9 will not have an impact on Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said on Sunday. The cyclonic storm, named `Mocha`, according to the RMC, will have less impact on Tamil Nadu as it will move in the northern direction.

It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 and is later expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

As the cyclonic storm may not have any impact on Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature in the state`s interior and coastal districts is expected to surge by two to four degrees Celsius.

The RMC officials said that `Mocha` is at the preliminary stage and the other parameters of the cyclone will be made public only after it develops into a strong cyclone.

