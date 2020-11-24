Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard teams ready for relief and rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy are geared up to provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), in view of the Cyclone Nivar which is to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, around the Puducherry region by Wednesday (November 25, 2020) evening.

Four Coast Guard Offshore patrol vessels have been deployed at sea in disaster relief configuration for assistance to fishermen and merchants at sea, besides two helicopters on standby for immediate launch post-landfall rescue and relief efforts. Three Dornier aircraft are on standby at Vishakapatnam for surveillance and damage assessment.

According to the Coast Guard officials, 15 disaster relief teams are ready to provide assistance to state and district administration.

The Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance. This is in addition to five flood relief teams and one diving team that are ready at Chennai.

The Naval facilities at Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and INS Parundu also have flood relief teams on standby.

"Indian Coast Guard in pro-active liaison with State/District administration has ensured that all Indian fishing boats return safely to harbour prior to cyclone Nivar making landfall, and more importantly, ICG has ensured nil loss of lives at sea," said Inspector General S Paramesh, Commander Coast Guard Region East.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from the Centre.

"I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," tweeted PM Modi.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020

According to an update from the weather department, Cyclone Nivar is about 410 kms East-Southeast of Puducherry and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday, lashing the coast with gusty winds of 100-110kmph as it makes landfall. Under the impact of this weather system, rains are expected to lash the coastal areas until Thursday.

The Puducherry administration has imposed prohibitive orders under CrPC Section 144 to restrict the movement of the public across the region and has ordered shops and establishments shut from 9 pm Tuesday to 6 am Thursday, subject to further revision.

However, milk booths, fuel stations, pharmacies etc will remain open.

