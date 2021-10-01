Cyclone Shaheen Deep depression to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm' : IMD

Mumbai: The deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Shaheen on Friday morning and it is further likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system is moving away from the Indian coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

"The cyclonic storm Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph today over central parts of north Arabian Sea," it said.

"It is very likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast (Pakistan) during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards, move towards Oman coast across the Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually," it added.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which had hit the east coast on September 26. Cyclone Gulab's intensity had reduced further as it traversed central India, pounding parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. As its remnants entered the Arabian Sea, they intensified further into a cyclonic storm on Friday morning.

It is a rare instance that one cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal has traversed the breadth of the country to reach the west coast and again intensify into a cyclone.