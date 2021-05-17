हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy sends two ships to rescue 273 people stranded near Bombay High

Representational Image

Mumbai: Sparking huge concerns, at least 273 persons have been stranded on a drifting barge near the Heera Oil Fields at Bombay High Field, around 175 kms from Mumbai, an official said here on Monday (May 17, 2021).

Following an SOS from the Barge P305 which is adrift near the oilfields with the crew and passengers on board, the Indian Navy has despatched two ships INS Kochi and INS Talwar to render assistance.

The ships are expected to reach the venue by late afternoon, and other ships and aircraft also being prepared to go there for a search and rescue operation in the region clobbered by the passing Cyclone Tauktae.

The critical assets of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation’s Bombay High Fields are falling in the direct path of the raging Cyclone Tauktae, now swirling towards the south Gujarat coast, after wreaking huge havoc in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

