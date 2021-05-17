Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi discusses preparation with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 17) called the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa and the Lt Governor of Daman and Diu to discuss the preparations to manage cyclone Tauktae that hit the western coast of India.

PM Modi assured the state governments to provide all necessary assistance to deal with the severe cyclonic storm that is wreaking havoc in the region.

In a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Daman and Diu Lt Governor Praful Patel, he took stock of the situation.

The prime minister said that the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) teams are actively carrying out relief and rescue operations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called up Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over the phone and sought details of preparation by the state government to deal with cyclone Tauktae," Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The chief minister apprised the PM about the precautionary steps being taken by the state government to tackle the situation.

According to the statement, the state government has evacuated 1.5 lakh people living in a 10 km radius of coastal areas of different districts that are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclonic storm.

Goa CM Sawant said that the Prime Minister called to enquire about the impact of cyclone Tauktae on the state, and assured all possible assistance from the Central government.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM`s Office tweeted, "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is closely monitoring the Cyclone Tauktae situation in the state."

As per the latest update given by the IMD, cyclone Tauktae, which has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, around 20 km east of the Union territory of Diu between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph.

