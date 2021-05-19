हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Tauktae

PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1000 cr for relief activities in Cyclone Tauktae-hit Gujarat

PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae-hit areas in Gujarat and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief measures in the state. 

PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1000 cr for relief activities in Cyclone Tauktae-hit Gujarat
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae-hit areas in Gujarat on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief measures in the state.

In an aerial survey, PM Modi took stock of the cyclone Tauktae affected areas in Gujarat and Diu including areas like Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He is set to hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later on Wednesday, a press note issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"PM Modi said that we have to continue the focus towards more scientific studies relating to disaster management. He called for devoting more focus to enhancing intra-state coordination as well as using modern communication techniques to ensure quicker evacuation from the affected areas. He also called for immediate attention to be devoted to repairing the damaged houses and properties across affected areas," the PMO statement said.

The PM expressed complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone in different parts of the country and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity, the statement added.

The Centre will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state in order to assess the extent of damage in the state and has assured Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat of aid for restoration of damaged infrastructure, the statement read.

Further, the prime minister declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured due to the storm in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. PM Modi said immediate financial assistance would be given to all affected states after they send their assessments to the Centre.

Cyclone Tauktae has been dubbed as the worst to hit the state, the storm triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

Currently, the cyclone has weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

