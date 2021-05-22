हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas: CM Mamata Banerjee reviews disaster management preparedness, plans early evacuation

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to twitter to ensure the people of the state that proper measures will be taken to safeguard the lives of those at risk to the incoming cyclone Yaas.

Picture credit: PTI
Picture credit: PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness on Saturday (May 22) with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs.

The Chief Minister took to twitter to ensure the people of the state that proper measures will be taken to safeguard the lives of those at risk to the incoming cyclone Yaas.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs.”

“All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest,” she added.

 

The Bengal CM further said, “Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24x7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No - 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised. I request all to stay alert.”

IMD has predicted that cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

