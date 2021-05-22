Cyclone Yaas: CM Mamata Banerjee reviews disaster management preparedness, plans early evacuation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness on Saturday (May 22) with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs.

The Chief Minister took to twitter to ensure the people of the state that proper measures will be taken to safeguard the lives of those at risk to the incoming cyclone Yaas.

“All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest,” she added.

Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24x7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No - 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised.

IMD has predicted that cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

