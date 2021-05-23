Cyclone Yaas: PM Narendra Modi holds review meeting with Amit Shah, senior officials

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 23, 2021) held a meeting with senior government officials and ministers to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 22, 2021) said that Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26.

PM Narendra Modi attends meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries reviewing preparations against approaching #CycloneYaas Union HM Amit Shah was also present pic.twitter.com/612KZ6mr0y — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

With Odisha and West Bengal bracing for cyclone Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday (May 22, 2021) informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

Besides the Army, Indian Navy apprised of its preparations and said that it has kept four naval ships on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

Also, ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

(With Agency inputs)

