Daily labourer from Chhattisgarh shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two days after terrorists killed a truck driver from Rajasthan and thrashed an orchard owner in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, a group of terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama. Police said the labourer, identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar, worked in a local brick kiln. The incident took place in Pulwama's Nihama Kakapora village. Police has registered an FIR in connection with this incident and the investigation is in progress.

On Monday, the terrorists had killed truck driver Sharif Khan and had set the vehicle on fire. Sources said that one of the terrorists involved in the incident was a Pakistani. The terrorists launched the attack hours after the government restored postpaid mobile services in 10 districts of Kashmir. It is to be noted that mobile connections were snapped after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.

Live TV

The mobile services were restored in the region after the government took a comprehensive look of the overall security situation in the region. It may be recalled that few days ago Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10. The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.