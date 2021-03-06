हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama gets COVID-19 vaccine shot, urges people to get vaccinated

Dalai Lama has been undergoing self-quarantine since January last year and came out of his residence on Saturday after over a year.

Dalai Lama gets COVID-19 vaccine shot, urges people to get vaccinated
Picture credit: ANI

Dharamshala: Spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Saturday (March 6) received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After recieving the shot, he appealed to the public to get vaccinated for the ‘greater benefit’.

News agency ANI reported him saying, "In order to prevent serious problems, this injection is very helpful and good. Other patients also should also take this injection for greater benefit. I just took it and more people should have the courage to take this injection." 

The 86-year-old, who has been undergoing self-quarantine since January last year, came out of his residence on Saturday after over a year. He received the dose at the Zonal Hospital here at 7:10 am.

 

He was kept under observation for about half an hour. There are currently 589 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, as per the union health ministry. As many as 57,428 recoveries and 997 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus commenced on March 1. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got himself vaccinated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, on Monday.Several prominent political leaders in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the first jab of the vaccine against coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dalai Lamaspiritual leaderCovid-19 vaccinationCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

BJP nominates Pon Radhakrishnan for Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll

Must Watch

PT11M1S

Breaking News: Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP