Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Fatwa Validating 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'; NCPCR Orders Action

NEW DELHI: In a controversial move, Darul Uloom Deoband, one of India's largest Islamic seminaries, has issued a fatwa endorsing the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' on its website. The fatwa asserts the validity of the 'holy raid of India' from an Islamic perspective, claiming that those martyred in this context will attain the status of great supreme martyrs.

NCPCR Deems Fatwa 'Anti-National,' Calls For Legal Action

The National Commission for Child Protection (NCPCR) has strongly condemned the fatwa, labelling it as 'anti-national.' Its Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has directed the Saharanpur District authorities to file an FIR against Darul Uloom Deoband. The NCPCR has expressed concerns about its potential impact on children, citing a violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, of 2015.

In a letter to Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, the NCPCR cited the fatwa's alleged promotion of hatred and potential harm to children, urging legal action. Referring to legal precedents, the commission underscored the gravity of expressions that could be construed as offences against the state.

NCPCR Seeks Swift Action

The letter highlights the NCPCR's prior attempts to address similar concerns with the district administration in January 2022 and July 2023. Despite these efforts, no action has been taken, leading the NCPCR to assert that the district administration could be held responsible for any adverse consequences.

Darul Uloom Deoband Justifies 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'

Responding to an online query, Darul Uloom Deoband justified its stance on 'Ghazwa-E-Hind' by citing 'Sunan an-Nasai,' a collection of Hadith. The fatwa narrates a Hadith quoting Hazrat Abu Huraira, expressing readiness to sacrifice wealth and life for Ghazwa-e-Hind, adding a layer of religious legitimacy to the controversial concept.

NCPCR Seeks Action Taken Report

In response to the developments, the NCPCR has directed the initiation of legal proceedings against Darul Uloom Deoband under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The commission demanded that an action-taken report be submitted promptly.

Expressing deep concern, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanungo highlighted that children at Darul Uloom Deoband are allegedly being taught to perform 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' The commission urged the district administration to register a case under sections of treason, emphasizing the potential danger of inciting children towards an aggressive stance against India.

Muslim Clerics Defend Fatwa

While the fatwa faces widespread criticism, Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi has defended it, terming the situation as hypothetical. He suggested that the term 'martyr' is applicable only in the hypothetical scenario of a conflict between Hindus and Muslims.

Ghazwa-E-Hind: Its Interpretation By Observer Research Foundation

A report by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has shed light on the term 'Ghazwa' in Arabic, signifying a war guided by faith. It traces its roots to Islamic hadiths, portraying Muslim warriors conquering the Indian subcontinent. The report also highlights the misuse of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' by Pakistan-based terror groups, such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as a recruiting tool and justification for attacks on India.