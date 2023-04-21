'Daughter Of Assam': Himanta Sarma Backs Angkita Dutta Amid Harassment Row

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday commented on ex-Assam Indian Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta's allegations on national youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. Calling Dutta 'daughter of Assam', Sarma said the way state Congress has tackled this matter is sad. "They (Assam Congress) are thinking that she has given a wrong statement and IYC President is right. I would have been happy if Assam Congress talks in favour of her. But what we see is completely opposite," news agency ANI quoted Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying. Angkita Dutta today recorded her statement in the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Guwahati.

Terming the issue as an internal issue for Congress, Himanta said "It is Congress' matter, and if they tackle the issue then there will be no need for the involvement of CID or police. If the issue is not resolved, then the law will have to take its course."

Dutta has alleged that she was heckled and mentally harassed by Srinivas on more than one occasion. She also claimed that Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were apprised about her harassment. However, no action was taken against the youth Congress president.

Assam Cong Chief Bhupen Bora Issues Show Cause Notice

Earlier on Thursday, Assam unit Congress president Bhupen Bora issued a show cause notice to state IYC chief Angkita Dutta for levelling allegations of harassment publicly against national youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. Meanwhile, Bora said that Dutta never informed him about the harassment.

In a letter to Angkita Dutta, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief wrote: "I was not aware of the alleged grievances and was never apprised of the same by you. Hence, I called you the same day to discuss the matter with you. I ensured that if you had any issues it can be addressed at the highest level without making it a public spat as it is an internal matter of the party."

Bora also said that he had requested Dutta not to give any statements in the media as there is a mechanism within the party for any grievances, to which she had agreed. "But you (Angkita Dutta) have decided to go ahead with public confrontation rather than heeding to party discipline despite my assurance to resolve the matter," he said.

According to Bora, Dutta has not submitted any verbal or written complaint about her allegations to the Congress` General Secretary in charge of Assam. Bora said: "Such a stand goes against party discipline." Angkita Dutta has been asked to show cause within 24 hours why disciplinary actions should not be taken against her.

On the other hand, at the Dispur Police Station on Wednesday, Angkita Dutta filed a complaint against Srinivas BV, charging him with verbal and physical abuse as well as using slang phrases over the last six months.