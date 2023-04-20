'Milestone': CM Himanta As Assam, Arunachal Sign Pact To Resolve Border Dispute

New Delhi: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Thursday signed a boundary agreement here in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ending 51-year border disputes along the boundaries of both northeast states. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Assam shares an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh. "Since 1972 to till date the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh could not be resolved. Nearly 800 km boundary dispute has been ended today," Amit Shah said after the MoU was signed between the two states.

Speaking to ANI after signing the MoU, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The signing of an MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today to settle an inter-state boundary dispute will prove to be a milestone. This will bring peace and development to the Northeast region."

"The border dispute was settled today by signing the MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This is a historic movement for both states," said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Though there was no dispute initially, over the years, the allegations of residents of one state encroaching on land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit on the issue has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989.

In 2021, following the insistence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both states resolved to settle their border dispute out of court through talks.

In July last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration, where it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolve the boundary row by forming 12 committees, each headed by a cabinet minister, that visit disputed areas, take feedback from residents and submit reports to their respective governments.