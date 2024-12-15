Days After Kurla BEST Bus Tragedy, 25-Year-Old Biker Killed In Mumbai Bus Crash

Days after a BEST bus accident claimed seven lives in Mumbai's Kurla, a 25-year-old man was fatally run over by an electric bus in Govandi, police said. The accident took place at Shivaji Nagar junction in Govandi late Saturday night. The bus, en route to the Kurla depot from Shivaji Nagar, ran over the victim after his two-wheeler collided with its rear tyre, the official added.

The victim, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, suffered a severe head injury, an official told PTI. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police arrested the bus driver, Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe (39), under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is ongoing, the official said.

Earlier this week, a BEST bus killed seven and injured 42 along SG Barve Marg in Kurla West, the BMC said. The bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall.