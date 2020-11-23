Death threat message issued for Yogi Adityanath on UP Police's WhatsApp number

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Police have taken into custody a minor boy who allegedly sent a threatening message for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on state police's WhatsApp number.

On Sunday, UP Police's WhatsApp number 7570000100 received a threat message for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Based on the information, Sushant Golf City police station registered a case in connection with the matter. Teams were formed and directed to trace the source of the message and, with the help of surveillance, cyber team and Agra Police, the location of the mobile holder was made.

After tracing his mobile, the minor boy was taken into police custody in Agra. He has been brought to Lucknow and will be interrogated by the teams for issuing the threat message to CM Adityanath.

Live TV