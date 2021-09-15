Deep depression over Odisha to bring ‘heavy to extremely heavy rainfall’ in several states till September 18: IMD

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ''heavy to very heavy rainfall'' activity in several states across the country till September 18.

In its previous weather forecast, the weather office has said that 13 states across India will witness widespread rainfall over the next five days due to a deep depression over north Odisha.

The IMD has predicted that the current spell of “heavy to extremely heavy rainfall” is very likely to continue over north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during the next 3-4 days.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that enhanced rainfall activity of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” is expected over Gujarat till September 16, and over Madhya Pradesh between September 14 and 15th.

The weather department had earlier warned that Odisha and Chhattisgarh will witness isolated heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls between September 12-15 with gradual reduction thereafter.

It also warned of a widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh in the next 3-4 days.

Peninsular India will receive scattered rainfall during the next 5 days till September 18, it added. Heavy rainfall is likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during the next two days.

There will be an increase in rainfall over parts of the plains of northwest India with a fresh spell of heavy rain at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan from September 16 onwards. The IMD has also forecasted a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal on September 17.

The weather department said that the circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast in the next 48 hours, triggering an enhanced rain-related activity in the states and also the eastern part of India.

It may be noted that earlier this week, the IMD had earlier issued a 'Red' warning, predicting heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains in Odisha’s Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh districts.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued an alert for several districts as major rivers and their tributaries swelled due to the incessant rain. The Mahanadi and its tributaries are also likely to maintain an upward trend in Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Bolangir, it said.

A flood situation is expected in Odisha since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains, the CWC alert said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Live TV