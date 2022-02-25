Defence Ministry to set up panel to monitor budget spending so it is fully utilised: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (February 25) addressed a webinar ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' that research and development in technology is integral to self-reliance in the defence sector.

Here are the top points made by the Defence Minister during the webinar:

1. Research and development in technology is integral to self-reliance in defence sector. Detailed deliberations were held for undertaking indigenous research and development through special purpose vehicle model.

2. I am confident that many projects will be undertaken by private industries for the design and development of military equipment and platform

3. I express my sincere gratitude towards our Prime Minister for his leadership and guidance in realising the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. His vision has been aptly reflected in this year’s budget announcements which have given further impetus to “Atmanirbharta in Defence”.

4. For promoting industry-led research and development (R&D) efforts, I would sanction at least five projects under Make-I during the financial year 2022-23.

5. I am sure that the Department has noted all the valuable suggestions received and deliberated during this webinar and has also drawn an action plan for time bound implementation of the budget announcements for Atmanirbharta in Defence.

6. Creating a ‘Made in India’ brand also necessitates rigorous testing/trials of Indian products as per international standards. For meeting the wide ranging requirements of trial, testing and certification, the Government has decided to set up an independent nodal umbrella body.

7. We would create a monitoring mechanism under Director General-Acquisition, with representatives from all the three services to monitor the budget earmarked, specifically for private industry and startups, so that it is fully utilised.

8. Defence Ministry will reform the QA process, so that it is non-intrusive, prevention-based and free from the Inspector-Raj. We would come up with the IDEX-Prime to support projects, requiring support beyond Rs 1.5 crore up to Rs 10 crore. This would help our ever-growing startups in the defence sector.

